JP to the rescue for Jocks against Dreadnots

Division One

Dreadnots 1-9 Naomh Máirtín 1-9

Dreadnots and Naomh Máirtín played out a draw at a blustery Clogherhead on Sunday afternoon with JP Rooney striking late to level the game.

The quality wasn't of the highest standard due to weather, but it was Naomh Máirtín who started the brightest. They played some good possession football against the wind and went in ahead at half-time - 0-5 to 0-4 - through good scores from Conor Whelan, Rooney and Eoghan Callaghan.

The Clogherhead men came out quicker after the break and levelled things up. The Jocks then scored a goal through Stephen Campbell to go four points clear. However, as they retreated, Dreadnots came back into it, tying things up before getting a well-deserved goal from Richard Kirwan to take the lead.

However, Rooney had the last say for Naomh Máirtín.

Dreadnots: Chris Mulroy; Brian Gargan, Derek Shevlin, Aaron Scully; Pádraig Rath, David O’Brien, Liam Shevlin (0-1); James Califf (0-3), Dermot Campbell; Barry Faulkner, Pádraig Smith (0-4), Darragh Shevlin; Anthony Williams, Peter Kirwan (0-1), Karl Monaghan

Subs: Richard Kirwan (1-0), Cathal Lynch, Pat Lynch

Naomh Máirtín: Craig Lynch; Alan Downey, Mick Fanning, Paul Berrill; Eoghan Callaghan (0-1), Thomas Sullivan, John Clutterbuck; Wayne Campbell (0-1), Gavan Mooney; Stephen Campbell (1-0), Brian McQuillan, Conor Morgan; Conor Whelan (0-4), JP Rooney (0-3), Conor Healy

Subs: Adam Winters, Conor Smyth, Fra McCullough