Garland bags the only goal as St. Mochta's defeat Roche in Division Two

Division Two

Roche Emmets 0-13 St. Mochta's 1-13

A strong first half showing helped St. Mochta’s pick up their second victory of the league season as they held out to defeat Roche Emmets.

Gerry Garland (inset) was the match-winner for the Louth Village side as his first-half goal proved to be the difference between the teams as a gallant Roche fightback fell just short.

The game in Roche saw the visitors play with the advantage of the elements in the opening half and they made good use of it as, along with Garland’s goal, they saw Declan Byrne in fine kicking form as the Mochta’s went in at the break with a 1-8 to 0-3 lead. Barry O’Hare accounted for all three Roche points in that period.

The second period saw Roche come back into contention and with the likes of Kevin Callaghan, Eugene Murray and Conor Carthy finding their range, they gradually chipped away at the lead.

However, Mochta’s were able to pick off crucial scores at the other end to ensure that Roche were left searching for a goal in the closing stages. Despite the best efforts of the hosts, they were unable to breach the visitors’ defence.

St. Mochta’s: Fergus English; Liam Lawlor, Philip Englishby, David Lennon; Barry Mulholland, Darren McMahon, Cormac Callan; Gareth O’Reilly, Eamonn O’Neill (0-1); Stephen McCooey (0-1), Brendan Duff, Liam McGranaghan; Gerry Garland (1-1), Danny Kindlon, Declan Byrne (0-10)

Roche Emmets: Seán O’Hare; Andrew Carroll, Liam Rice, Dermot Carthy; David O’Connell, Harry O’Connell, Shane Byrne; Dan O’Connell (0-1), David Quigley (0-1); Liam Dawe, Kevin Callaghan (0-4), Conor Carthy (0-1); Evin Quigley, Eugene Murray (0-1), Barry O’Hare (0-5)

Sub: James Tiffney

Referee: James Carroll (Glyde Rangers)