McEnaney and Lennon fire Kilkerley past Joes in Division Two

Division Two

Kilkerley Emmets 0-14 St. Joseph's 1-9

Kilkerley Emmets recovered from last week's defeat to St. Fechin's to open their account at home to St. Joseph's on Sunday.

Their ever reliable forward duo, Tadhg McEneaney and Shane Lennon, contributed their entire 14-point total with the Joes unable to deny the pair's influence.

A strong second half showing ultimately tilted the match the winners' way with McEnaney hitting six of his nine points after the break as Emmets recovered from a single point interval deficit; 0-5 to 0-4.

Alan Quigley (3) and Thomas Smyth had the Joes four points to the good in the early stages before Emmets fought back.

McEnaney levelled on the restart, but Paul Litchfield's side sustained a blow when Ronan Mulholland received a red card. But, undeterred, the next six points went the hosts' way with McEnaney on target on four occasions.

Quigley and Craig Doherty points gave the Dromiskin/Darver side hope and when, in the dying embers, Alan McKenna picked out David Kieran who found the net, the Joes were back to within one score.

The clock beat them, though, as Emmets got their Division Two campaign up and running.

Kilkerley Emmets: Darren Meehan; Ciarán Clarke, Adam Shields, Cillian Mulligan; Cillian Kampes, Shaun McElroy, Cormac Bellew; James Fegan, Ciaran Bellew; Rian Hand, Seán Hand, Ronan Mulholland; Tadhg McEnaney (0-9), Shane Lennon (0-5); Daniel McKeown

Sub: Cillian Quigley, Ciarán McGlynn, Conal McEnaney, Alan McGeough

St. Joseph's: Seamus Quigley; Ciarán Gallagher, Shane McQuillan, Stefan Pots; Darragh Smyth, David Kieran (1-0), Jack Mulligan; Peter Brennan, Thomas Smyth (0-2); Craig Doherty (0-1), Dáire Smyth, Conor Neary; Alan Quigley (0-5), Alan McKenna, Alan Lynch

Subs: Adam O'Connor (0-1), Cian McGuinness, Óisín McGuinness, Philip Brennan

Referee: Paul Burke (Glen Emmets)