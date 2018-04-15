Local swimmer Jordan Byrne breaks national senior record at Irish swimming championships

Local swimmer Jordan Byrne won four medals at the recent National Open Swimming Championships at the National Aquatic Centre, Dublin.

The 17-year-old Coláiste Rís student claimed two gold medals along with a silver and bronze apiece, while also breaking a national senior record in the mixed medley relay.

However, his title wins are not without much hard work as the teenager trains eight times per week at the Aer Lingus Swimming Club, training before and after school times.

Congratulations Jordan.