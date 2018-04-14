Magill scores a screamer but Quay fall to title chasers Trim at Clancy Park

NEFL Premier Division

Quay Celtic 2-3 Trim Celtic

Quay Celtic remain in relegation danger despite Cody Magill's screamer in Friday night's defeat to Trim Celtic at Clancy Park

The midfielder lobbed a shot from inside his own-half straight from the kick-off which went in off the underside of the Trim 'keeper's 'bar as the Point Road men took the lead against the title-chasers.

However, two goals in quick succession before the end of the first quarter saw Trim nudge in front at the break.

Quay made a positive start to the second half and dominated possession without creating too many clear-cut chances. This prior to Trim landing a decisive blow in the form of a third goal. It was the second time they scored from a corner in the game.

Credit Martin Smith's side, they battled to the end and got some reward when the returning Colin Finan cut in from the left and shot right-footed to the bottom corner.

But, despite having thrown their all in attack for the final minutes, they were unable to level.

Quay Celtic: John Rogers; Stefan McKevitt, Pairic Browne, Dennis Cholach, Éanna McArdle, David Redmond; Sean Hand, Danny Coyle, Cody Magill, Colin Finan; Martin Smith

Subs: Conall McArdle