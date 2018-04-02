OFF! Dundalk FC's EA Sports Cup fixture with St. Patrick's Athletic postponed

Dundalk FC's EA Sports Cup opener against St. Patrick's Athletic has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch at Richmond Park.

The Lilywhites were due to begin their defence of the competition with this afternoon's game, however, just an hour before the match was due to kick-off, the officials chose to call it off.

Re-fixture details will be made available in due course.

It's one of four games to fall foul of the weather so far this afternoon.

BREAKING I #EASPORTSCup Second Round tie between @stpatsfc and @DundalkFC scheduled to take place this afternoon has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch



A new date for the fixture will be announced in due course pic.twitter.com/ZprLbrUvo1 April 2, 2018