OFF! Dundalk FC's EA Sports Cup fixture with St. Patrick's Athletic postponed

Dundalk FC's Chris Shields. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Dundalk FC's EA Sports Cup opener against St. Patrick's Athletic has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch at Richmond Park.

The Lilywhites were due to begin their defence of the competition with this afternoon's game, however, just an hour before the match was due to kick-off, the officials chose to call it off.

Re-fixture details will be made available in due course.

It's one of four games to fall foul of the weather so far this afternoon.