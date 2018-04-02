Dundalk FC's Georgie Poynton selected on Irish team for next week's international at Oriel Park

Dundalk FC's Georgie Poynton has been selected in the Irish Colleges and Universities squad for next Monday's friendly international with Scotland at Oriel Park (kick-off: 4pm).

The Irish side has been successful in both of their two previous meetings with the Scots, registering a resounding 6-1 victory in Edinburgh last year after they had won the inaugural fixture - 3-0 - in Dublin in 2016, a match where Poynton got in on the goalscoring act.

A graduate of The Lilywhites' academy, the DkIT student has missed several weeks recently through injury having started the season-opening President's Cup match against Cork City in February.

Irish squad

Goalkeepers: Matthew Connor (Waterford IT/Waterford FC), Lee Steacy (Dublin IT/Shelbourne FC).

Defenders: Conor Kane (Maynooth University/Drogheda United) Sean McLoughlin (University College Cork/Cork City FC), Sean O'Mahony (University College Cork /UCC AFC), Ross Taheny (Dublin City University/Ballinamallard United), Tristan Noack Hoffman (Dublin City University/Longford Town), Maurice Nugent (NUI Galway/Galway United) Shane Elworthy (IT Blanchardstown/Longford Town).

Midfielders: Jonny Bonner (IT Carlow/Crusaders FC) Georgie Poynton (Dundalk IT/Dundalk FC), Dáire O'Connor (University College Dublin/UCD AFC) Jason McClelland (University College Dublin/UCD AFC) Shane Daly-Butz (University College Cork/UCC AFC), Darragh Noone (Dublin IT/Bray Wanderers), Conor Barry (NUI Galway/Galway United), Danny O'Connell (Cork IT/Avondale United); Adrian Delap (Letterkenny IT/Derry City).

Forwards: Alan O'Sullivan (Dublin City University/Warrenpoint Town), Shane Barnes (IT Carlow/Wexford FC).

Head Coach: Greg Yelverton (University College Cork) Assistant: Luke Hardy (IT Carlow) Goalkeeping Coach: David Bourke (Maynooth University).