'Q' scores three as Bay reach O'Neill Shield final

O'Neill Shield semi-final

Bay FC 4-2 Park Celtic Summerhill (AET)

Bay FC booked their place in the final of the O'Neill Shield on Friday night after an extra-time win over Park Celtic Summerhill in Muirhevnamor.

Quadri Olowo's hat-trick was key for Damien Bellew's charges, who had to come from behind in normal time to save their competition dreams.

Despite starting well with chances for Olowo and Robbie Murphy, Bay went to the break 1-0 down as Park Celtic made the most of a good set-piece routine.

But Olowo converted Alfonso Crespo's delivery across the six-yard box to draw the Division Three title chasers level.

At this stage, there looked to be only one winner with Bay in control and three minutes after levelling Marcel Ekwueme put them ahead with the aid of a slight deflection.

The Summerhill men weren't finished though and took the game to extra-time with an equaliser of their own.

However, Olowo struck a brace in the added 30 minutes to round off a memorable night personally and send his side through to the final.

Bay FC: Kevin Mullen, Robbie Rafferty, Mario Kolak, Mikey Burke, Gavin Toner, Aaron Kelly, Paddy Connor, Johnny Winters, Robbie Murphy, Quadri Olowo, Alfonso Crespo

Subs: Angelo Stanley, Marcel Ekwueme, Ryan Dillon