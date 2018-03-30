Smith penalty earns champions Muirhevna Mor a draw at Boyne Harps

NEFL Premier Division

Boyne Harps 1-1 Muirhevna Mor

Billy Smith's last-quarter penalty earned Muirhevna Mor a share of the spoils at United Park on Thursday night.

Boyne led early on and that looked set to be the only goal as the champions huffed and puffed during the second half.

However, after introducing a raft of subs in the second period, namely Tiarnan Mulvenna, Gary Clarke, Jimmy Cooney and Brian Begley, the Blues upped their levels immensely after a disappointing first half showing where they fell behind.

With former Drogheda United players, Guy Bates and Gavin Brennan in their line-up, Boyne dominated the first half, while Bates also had a chance to extend his side's advantage after half-time.

Minus Micky O'Kane and Ben McLaughlin, the Dundalk side struggled until making the raft of changes.

After Smith converted from the spot, Seán Maguire's charges almost claimed the maximum return when Mulvenna's shot squirmed off the 'keeper and hit the post. Begley looked sure to finish the ball to the net only for a miraculous clearance by the home defence as the points were shared.

Muirhevna Mor: Michael Cooney; Niall Hearty, Chris Caulfield, Adrian Rafferty, Paul Mallon; Thomas McShane, Philip Duffy, Colin Hoey; Brendan Hughes, Billy Smith, Nathan Murphy

Subs: Tiarnan Mulvenna, Gary Clarke, Jimmy Cooney, Brian Begley