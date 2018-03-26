Dundalk RFC 2nds lose final league game to Gorey to finish season in third place

Seconds' League

Gorey RFC 2nds 38 Dundalk RFC 2nds 14

Dundalk RFC seconds' finished third in the league following their heavy final day defeat to Gorey RFC on Saturday.

Having sat second at kick-off, Dundalk may well have fancied their chances against their bottom-half opponents. And while the scoreline indicates a resounding victory for the home side, Dundalk were worthy of being a lot closer at full-time. Indeed, the scoreline didn't accurately reflect their contribution to the game.

CaoilinTraynor and prop John Kerr - who converted his own try - were the five-point scorers, while Chris McGeady knocked over the first conversion.

Traynor and Conor McGarrian both made the step-up from the U18 team for the game.

Dundalk RFC: Ciarán Brannigan, John Kerr, David McGee; Robin McGee, Joe Marks; Mark Pepper, Caoilin Traynor, Greg Whately; Simon Byrne, Chris McGeady; Gavin Butler, John McGahon, Matt Lourdes, Paddy Duffy, Donatus Jonkus

Rep: Conor McGarrian