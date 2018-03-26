Patience the key as Louth ladies overcome Antrim in Lidl National Football League

Lidl NFL Division Four

Antrim 0-6 0-8 Louth

Louth ladies ensured themselves a home semi-final in Division Four of the Lidl National Football League in Antrim on Sunday.

Micheál McKeown's charges showed admirable patience in overcoming the Saffrons, who implemented a very defensive game plan which Louth found difficult to surpass.

The hosts plied all 15 of their players behind the ball in a bid to keep the visitors' potent attack quiet. However, with admirable persistence, Louth eventually found routes to Kate Flood at full-forward and the St. Patrick's attacker made good use of the supply, scoring four second-half points.

Louth led the contest from start-to-finish, retiring to half-time with a 0-3 to 0-2 lead. Rebecca Carr, Susan Byrne and Flood getting their names on the scoresheet.

Having re-organised at the break in a bid to penetrate Antrim's stubborn defence, Louth played some excellent football in the second half and once finding Flood, they never looked like getting reeled in, especially with their ability to shoot spectacular points from range.

Next-up, Wicklow visit this weekend. The Garden County currently sit top of the division having won all their six matches to date.

Louth: Una Pearson; Éilís Hand, Rachel Kane, Shannon McLoughlin; Emma Singleton, Deirbhile Osborne, Ceire Nolan; Sineád Woods (0-1), Rebecca Carr (0-1); Michelle McArdle, Susan Byrne (0-1), Bronagh McGrane; Kellie Hughes, Kate Flood (0-5, one free), Emma McArdle

Subs: Róisín Osborne, Leanne Sharkey, Ruth Hanna, Éimeár Murray