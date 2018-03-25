Bailey's late penalty keeps Redeemer in Division Two promotion hunt

NEFL Division Two

Rossin Rovers 1 Redeemer Celtic 2

Seán Bailey fired home a second-half penalty to complete Redeemer Celtic's comeback victory over Rossin Rovers on Sunday afternoon.

Having fallen behind, the Cox's Demesne outfit battled their way back into contention after the interval before striker Bailey won and dispatched a late penalty to keep his team in the Division Two promotion picture.

Redeemer fell behind on 20 minutes when a loose backpass saw 'keeper Kyle Murphy rush from his goal with the referee then adjudging the stopper to have fouled an inrushing Rossin attacker. A penalty was the result and the home side put it away.

The visitors had several chances to level before half-time, while Dean McConnell saw a penalty claim waved away as the Dundalk side trailed at the halfway stage.

Twenty-minutes into the second half, Kevin McCormack levelled, nipping in between the Rossin defence to poke home and the turnaround was completed when Colm Bracken played a beautiful ball through the heart of the Rossin defence. Bailey raced onto it and the rest is history as Redeemer got themselves back to winning ways.

Redeemer Celtic: Kyle Murphy; Stephen McGuinness, Paul Gartland, Niall Kelly, Caolan Carroll; Kevin McCormack, Dean McConnell, Conor Brennan, Andy McDermott; Colm Bracken, Seán Bailey

Subs: Cody McAreavey, Caoimhín Leonard