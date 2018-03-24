Rusty Glenmuir suffered league defeat to title-chasing Rathmullen

NEFL Division Three

Glenmuir FC 1 Rathmullen Celtic 3

Rusty Glenmuir FC went down to title-chasing Rathmullen Celtic at Hoey's Lane on Wednesday night.

Without a match since early February, Wayne Conroy's side were down a number of players, however, this mattered little in the early stages where John Byrne put them in front, smashing home on the half-volley after being superbly picked out by strike-partner Luke Murray.

However, the remainder of the first half saw Rathmullen assume the ascendency and they made this dominance count by scoring three times.

Half-time simply couldn't come quick enough for the Glens, but whatever Conroy had to say had the desired impact as Glenmuir kept a clean sheet in the second half. The Blues have one more league match left, while there is a Fitzsimons Cup quarter-final for them to look forward to

Glenmuir FC: John Burlingham; Mark Molloy, Edgar Bitanus, Liam McKenny, Niall Hand; Liam Cunningham, David O'Donavan, Danny Mullen, Brendan Sheils; John Byrne, Luke Murray

Subs: Dave McKenny, Ashraf Bin Jamel