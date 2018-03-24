Osborne on the scoresheet as 10-man Ardee denied win by late Boyne equaliser

NEFL Premier Division

Ardee Celtic 1 Boyne Harps 1

Ardee Celtic moved another step closer to Premier Division safety with a hard-earned point at home to high-flying Boyne Harps on Friday night.

The Deesiders overcame Ross Gaynor's dismissal early in the second half to go ahead through Stuart Osborne's goal on 65 minutes. Óisín McGee provided the delivery over the top for Osborne to rush on to, control and finish to the net.

However, Conor Lynch's side were unable to maintain their advantage as Boyne levelled 10 minutes from time as they made their man-advantage count from a wide area.

Gaynor's red card looked harsh on first viewing, but the manner in which the hosts persevered without their talismanic attacker will perhaps please their manager most.

Granted Boyne had opportunities to depart with the points, especially having fired a first-half penalty off target after Ardee's Conor McManus had been penalised for a jersey pull, Osborne almost won it for his side towards full time as his shot clipped to top of the crossbar.

Ardee Celtic: Stuart Reynolds; Robbie Reynolds, Niall Sharkey, Óisín McGee, Ciarán Clarke; Eddie Burke, Mikey Nulty, Conor McManus, Gareth Kane; Ross Gaynor; Darryn Gaynor

Subs: Stuart Osborne, Bryan OConnor, Shawni Dowdall, Pierce Hawkins, Dylan Maher