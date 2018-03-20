Grand Slam hero Kearney extends contract with IRFU

Grand Slam winning hero Rob Kearney has today extended his contract with the Irish Rugby Football Union.

The Leinster back, who claimed the second Grand Slam win of his career at Twickenham on St. Patrick's Day, signs on until November 2019, just after the climax of the Rugby World Cup in Japan.

Capped 83 times since making his debut against Argentina in 2007, Kearney has won four Six Nations championships and two Triple Crowns on top of his Grand Slam wins with Ireland, while his club career has yielded three European Cups among other accolades.

Speaking on his new deal, Kearney said: "I am delighted to have extended my IRFU contract and look forward to continuing to achieve with this Ireland squad. There have been some fantastic days for both Ireland and Leinster over the course of my career and there is huge potential for growth in both squads as we look to build and develop and challenge for honours."



