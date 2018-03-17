Landy and Carrie guide Hunterstown to Sheelan Cup win over St. Bride's

Sheelan Cup

Hunterstown Rovers 1-14 St. Bride's 2-4

Hunterstown Rovers secured second spot in Group D of the Paddy Sheelan Cup on Friday night, defeating St. Bride's in Darver.

The winners were always in control having raced into an early seven-point lead. Aaron Hoey and Emmet Kirk got the Knockbridge men on the board before the latter ' goaled ' with a looping shot to reduce the deficit further.

However, a Robbie Brennan goal on the stroke of half-time sent Rovers to the break 1-8 to 1-2 in front.

A major from Patrick Reilly gave St. Bride's hope of a comeback, but Alan Landy (2) and Paul Carrie (4) continued where they left off in the opening half to force Hunterstown into an unassailable advantage as they claimed their second group win in a row.

Hunterstown Rovers: Niall Carrie; Brian Mathews, David Finn, David Brennan; Conor Mathews, Patrick Taaffe, Robert McNiece; Tony McKenna, Ryan Ward; Brendan Lennon, Mark Brennan, Paddy Mooney; Alan Landy (0-5), Paul Carrie (0-6), Glen Matthews (0-3)

Subs: Robbie Brennan (1-0), Eddie Burke, Shane Mathews, Mark Ward

St. Bride's: Pearse Murphy; Darren Bailey, David Kettle, Paul Halpenny; Richard Halpenny, Conor Deane, James Costelloe (0-1); Gareth Hall, Patrick Reilly (1-0); James Searson, Emmet Kirk (1-1), Mark Hoey; Ross Kehoe, Aaron Hoey (0-2), Conaill Devin

Sub: Brian Corr

Referee: Aiden Shevlin (Stabannon Parnells)