Date and venue set for Louth hurlers' league final with Warwickshire

Louth will face Warwickshire at Trim next Saturday, March 24, for the right to lift the Allianz National Hurling League Division 3A title.

It had been thought that the match would be played this coming weekend, however, the GAA have today confirmed that the game will not go ahead until eight days from now.

The match has been given a 1pm throw-in time and extra-time will be played if necessary.

Philip O'Brien's side qualified for the final courtesy of last Sunday's draw with Monaghan in Castleblayney.