St. Anne's Camogie club to run indoor tournament for juveniles

St. Anne’s Camogie club is delighted to announce the return of our indoor Camogie tournament for 2018 which will run this year on Saturday evenings from February 17 to March 10, between 5-7pm.

The tournament will cater for U15, U11 and U8 age categories.

Any club who may be interested in participating at any or all age groups can register their interest by emailing secretary.stannes.louth@camogie.ie or by phone where Eileen Moynagh 086 3514789 or Una Caraher 087 6388983 will be happy to hear from you.