Square punish Redeemer mistakes to progress in Tully Cup

Tully Bookmakers Challenge Cup

Redeemer Celtic 0 Square United 2

Redeemer Celtic exited the Tully Cup on Sunday afternoon, going down 2-0 to Division One Square United in Ardee.

While Redeemer were drawn as the home side, an unplayable surface at Gorman Park meant Stephen Bellew's young charges faced an even tougher proposition by conceding home advantage.

But, to be fair, the Division Two promotion chasers gave a good account of themselves. However, two mistakes allowed Square in to capitalise as United went to the break two-goals to the good.

The second-half was another competitive fare, though there was to be no further goals.

Redeemer must now prepare themselves for their Fitzsimons Cup campaign which begins against Newtown next weekend.

Redeemer Celtic: Kyle Murphy; Andy McDermott, Conor Brennan, Niall Kelly, Stephen McGuinness; Kevin McCormack, Colm Bracken, Dean McConnell, Dion Clohessy; James Clinton, Simon O'Shaughnessy