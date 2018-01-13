Dundalk RFC 2nd's went down to Boyne in yesterday's derby at Mill Road

Seconds League

Dundalk RFC 2nd's 17 Boyne RFC 2nd's 34

Dundalk RFC's second team suffered a comprehensive defeat to Boyne RFC's second string in the curtain-raiser at Mill Road on Saturday - a result which sees Dundalk lose ground on the Boyne at the league's summit.

In what was a try-scoring fest , the visitors out-scored the home side by five to three with Seán McGrane, Robin McGee and Ciarán Bellew each crossing for the hosts.

Dundalk RFC: Conor Williams, Seán McGrane, Ciarán Brannigan; Joe Marks, Robin McGee; John McGahon, Ciarán Lennon, Greg Whately; Andrew Williams, Ray McCabe; Ultan Murphy, Chris McGeady; Ciarán Bellew, Ciarán Murray, Robert Shields

Reps: Zac Bolton, John White, Mark Pepper, Paddy Duffy, Errol Boyle