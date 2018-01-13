Rock win 8-goal thriller with Trim Town

NEFL Division One

Rock Celtic 5 Trim Town 3

Rock Celtic edged Trim Town in a thrilling eight-goal fare at Sandy Lane on Friday night.

Indeed, the signs were there before kick-off that this one could have goals following their seven-goal outing earlier in the season, a game Trim edged 4-3.

The conditions had a big impact on this meeting and it was Rock - who were aiming to keep on the coat-tails of the league leaders - who adapted the better in the first-half, taking a 1-0 lead to the break thanks to Derek Delany's corner-kick, which caught the wind and went directly in.

Two quickfire goals had the Rock in cruise-mode early in the second-half as Des McKeown and Odhrán Duffy -with a 30-yard effort - finished off fine team moves to maximum effect.

However, Trim hit back and incredibly drew level following a steadfast 15-minute burst.

Rock weren't to be denied, though, with substitute Liam Keenan playing a prominent role in midfield.

McKeown added his second to put the hosts back in front, completing a good breakaway move, before Delany rounded off the scoring with some individual brilliance. The experienced forward rounded four defenders before slotting home.

Rock Celtic: Shane McCoy; Liam McDonnell, Shane O'Callaghan, Paddy Reilly, Odhrán Duffy; Brendan Rogers, Daniel Kerr, Derek Delany, Aidan Curtin; Des McKeown, David Ward

Subs: Liam Keenan, Mark Hannah