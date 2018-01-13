Mulvenna's screamer secures comeback win for Muirhevna Mor

NEFL Premier Division

OMP United 2 Muirhevna Mor 3

Tiarnan Mulvenna's sizzling half-volley secured Muirhevna Mor a priceless three-points as they kept the pressure up on the NEFL league leaders with victory over OMP United at the MDL Grounds on Friday night.

The former Dundalk FC man, on as a second-half substitute, rifled to the top-corner from range as the champions recovered from a half-time deficit to claim the late win; a triumph which brings them to within three-points of the Premier Division summit.

Having started the match well, the Blues took the lead with a wonderful team move. The ball was worked out to Ben McLaughlin on the right whose cross found Brendan Hughes at the back post and, unselfishly, the winger played across goal where Micky O'Kane was able to tap home.

OMP levelled from the penalty spot; a goal which signalled the home side's best spell of the outing. And they capitalised on this period of dominance by taking a lead to half-time.

Seán Maguire's men reverted to a 3-5-2 for the second-half and it worked a treat as the visitors once again began to exert pressure on the OMP rear-guard, with the pressure eventually telling as Billy Smith equalised from the penalty spot.

And having poured forward, the 'Mor claiming a winning goal when Mulvenna caught a breaking ball sweetly to hammer home from 20-yards.

Muirhevna Mor: Jimmy Cooney; Brian Begley, Chris Caulfield, Adrian Rafferty, Nathan Murphy; Ben McLaughlin, Colin Hoey, Philip Duffy, Brendan Hughes; Micky O'Kane, Billy Smith

Subs: Tiarnan Mulvenna, Stephen Smith, Conor Gorman, Paudie Hearty