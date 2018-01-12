O'Connell's name Paddy Bates' successor as senior team manager

Paul Gallagher has been appointed manager of Louth Intermediate champions O'Connell's.

The Cooley-native replaces Paddy Bates, who stepped down after one-season in charge. He will be assisted by Ronan McMahon and two selectors from O’Connells who have yet to be confirmed.

A PE teacher in the Marist, Gallagher helped guide Killeavy to the Armagh Intermediate Football Championship title last season having previously been a member of Colin Kelly's Louth backroom team.

The Castlebellingham men secured an immediate return to the senior ranks in 2017 - overcoming Clan na Gael in the Intermediate final - while finishing mid-table in Division Two.