Murray's double helps Glenmuir to comfortable win over Newtown

NEFL Division Three

Glenmuir FC 3 Newtown United 0

Glenmuir continued their resurgent march up the Division Three league table with a comfortable 3-0 home win over Newtown on Wednesday night.

Seán Murray set them on their way on 15-minutes, following twin-brother Óisín's connection with Eimhin Caldwell's corner.

Caldwell passed up an opportunity to double the lead subsequently, however, the Blues didn't have to wait long for a second as David McComish swept home following good play by Luke Murray.

At this stage, the outcome looked a formality with the result - on the back of Lourdes Celtic's departure from the league - seeing Wayne Conroy's men reach sixth place in the table and helping them clear of the relegation places.

John Byrne hit the 'bar and Caldwell saw another effort saved as the 'Muir retired to the interval two-goals in front. Their third arrived in spectacular style after half-time when Seán Murray scored his second, a wonderful strike from all of 30-yards .

Next up for Glenmuir is a trip to bottom-of-the-table BJD Celtic on Sunday morning.

Glenmuir: John Burlingham; Willie Kelly, Óisín Murray, Edgar Bitainis; Niall Hand; David McComish, Eimhin Caldwell, Eamonn Kenny, Seán Murray; Luke Murray, John Byrne

Subs: Liam McKenny, Peter McDermott, Ronan Molloy, Ashraf Bin Jamal, Danny Mullen