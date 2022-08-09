Bar One Racing Dual Race Day & Family Fun Day at Dundalk Stadium: Monday, August 15

The summer is not over before the annual 15th August Bar One Racing Dual Race Day at Dundalk Stadium is held. Don’t miss out and come racing on our annual family fun day before the school bells start ringing again!

The Bar One Racing Dual Race Day promises to be a memorable day for all the family. With an exhaustive list of kids activities throughout the day you can be sure there is something for everyone. Including a Kids Play Zone, Electric Train rides on the sensory sensitive & wheelchair accessible Dundalk Express, pony rides, dinosaurs including a 15ft Velociraptor, baby dinos, a dinosaur show, 9ft Transformer Bumblebee, singing Elsa, magician and much more!

Goodie bags for the first 150 kids to come through the doors where your entrance will be made special by “The Casino Dixieland Jazz Band” from 12pm. Live music from Who’s Eddie? to play straight after the fantastic horse racing and before the evenings greyhound racing with Irish Dancing displays in the afternoon, the Bar One Racing Dual Race Day will ensure that the youngsters are just as entertained as the adults.

The Bar One Racing Irish Sprint Cup is held for Ireland's leading sprinters and is an integral part of the Irish greyhound racing calendar. The exciting competition runs over five weeks where 56 dogs have been battling it out in a bid to make the final with over €30,000 in prize money up for grabs - this is one classic competition you don’t want to miss!

The 15th August will be a day to mark on your calendar. A host of activities to enjoy on the day suitable for the entire family, will be available for on this family fun day. An afternoon of horse racing including the Irish EBF Red God Premier Handicap race followed by an evening of exhilarating greyhound racing featuring the Bar One Racing Irish Sprint cup, awaits you at Europe's only Dual Racetrack.

Doors open at 12pm with first race approximately 2.10pm Book your tickets now at www.dundalkstadium.com (Kids under 14 go free!)

