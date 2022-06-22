Search

25 Jun 2022

Bathroom Store - Ireland’s leading bathroom suppliers - is now open on the Coes Road

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

22 Jun 2022 3:37 PM

Bathroom Store Ireland is one of Ireland’s leading bathroom suppliers, stocking everything needed for your bathroom upgrade including frameless showers, wet-room screens, LED bathroom mirrors, towel heater radiators, accessories and much more. 

Established in 2017 as an e-commerce business, the company now employs 9 staff at its showroom, warehouse and office on the Coes Road. 

Managing Director, Lukasz Skrzyniarz, has been a Louth resident for 15 years, and wanted to bring a different design approach to Irish bathrooms.

“My family background is in this industry, so it’s something I’ve always had an interest in. We have a really dynamic range of products here at Bathroom Store Ireland - there’s something to suit all tastes with us.

“We import contemporary bathroom products straight from the manufacturer in Poland and mainland Europe, meaning we can offer our customers great value on high-end items. We have just added a stunning range of tiles to our showroom.

“There are so many colours and styles available with us that you just won’t find anywhere else.”

Marketing Manager, Danielle Grimes commented:

“During the pandemic, people weren’t going on holidays or going out, and they really began to see the benefits of home renovations. Upgrading your bathroom doesn’t need to cost the earth, and will add value to your home.

“We have a great team of experts here who can help you through the process”. 

All products can be found at www.bathroomstore.ie and our showroom is located at Unit 2A, TCS Retail Park, Coes Road, open Monday-Saturday.

*Sponsored Content

