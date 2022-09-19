Search

20 Sept 2022

EMERGENCE - Cusken and Sync-It Merger

Unearth competitiveness by coming together

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

19 Sept 2022 12:21 PM

By Invitation only, join us and business leaders on the evening of September 22, 2022.

Fairways Hotel, Dundalk, Co Louth - It's now time to come together .

We will celebrate Business Change & Innovation as the key driver today for unearthing competitiveness, growth, and prosperity for Irish companies. despite the challenges we face nationally and internationally.

With you as our guest, we will also celebrate the recent merger of Sync IT and Cusken. Our own story of emergence, business change and innovation is just one of a number you will hear on the day.

1. His Story, a keynote from one of Ireland's top business and broadcasting personalities, Bobby Kerr 

2. Our Story, hear from Joe Molloy, on how the recent Cusken & Sync IT merge is releasing new value for customers

3. Your Story? Join in on the day with an assembly of top business leaders from across the North-East, Q&A,networking and other special guests throughout the evening.

His story.....Bobby Kerr is one of Ireland's best-known businesspersons and personality.

Former co-owner and Chairman/CEO of Insomnia Coffee Company, Irelands largest independent coffee chain, he had over 140 shops, employed over 500 people and sold over 14 million cups of coffee a year.

One of the original Dragons on the Irish Dragon's Den and current presenter on Newstalk's 'Down to Business', Bobby continues to be actively involved in a number of his own private ventures. He is a leadership, sales, brand, health and fitness enthusiast and remains one of Irelands most sought after business and motivational speakers.

Our story...Managing Director, Joe Molloy

Joe founded Sync IT in 2013 with Allison Cooney. Together they have developed the company and its reputation as an innovator in IT managed services and cyber-security across the north-east and nationwide. Hear Joe, Allison and Paddy McCusker's story on how the recent merger of Sync IT and Cusken is unleashing new value for clients.

RSVP by September 14, there are only 100 Seats available so RSVP Early!

Register here - http://bit.ly/3pUvWKd

*Sponsored Content

