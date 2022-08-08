Search

08 Aug 2022

Latest thriller from mastermind Jordan Peele coming this week to Dundalk Omniplex

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

08 Aug 2022 11:38 AM

Omniplex Cinema review the latest new releases to watch in cinemas with the latest sci-fi thriller from the mind of Jordan Peele jumping on screens.

Nope (Cert 16) - See trailer below


  
Starring: Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmwe & Brandon Perea 

Director: Jordan Peele 

Genre: Sci Fi Horror 

Release Date: Friday 12th August 

After random objects falling from the sky result in the death of their father, ranch-owning siblings OJ and Emerald Haywood attempt to capture video evidence of an unidentified flying object with the help of tech salesman Angel Torres and documentarian Antlers Holst. 
 
Nope Trivia: 

Jordan Peele cites the "King Kong" and "Jurassic Park" monster films, the sci-fi film Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977) and Signs (2002), and the fantasy film The Wizard of Oz (1939) as an influence on the film. He considers these films as examples of addiction to spectacle, a major theme in the film. 

Jordan Peele said he wrote the script "at a time when we were a little bit worried about the future of cinema. So, the first thing I knew is I wanted to create a spectacle. I wanted to create something that the audience would have to come see." 

Jordan Peele specifically chose the cowboy film Buck and the Preacher (1972) to feature prominently in the film: "It was the first film that I know of that had Black cowboys represented in it. The myth that cowboys were just White guys running around is just not true, but we don't know that because of Hollywood and the romanticized view of a very brutalized era. The film shares a similar spirit." 

Takes place in Agua Dulce, California by the famous Vasquez Rocks. 

In the final act of the movie, Emerald Haywood performs a sliding stop on a motorcycle that mirrors the iconic slide from "Akira (1988). Jordan Peele listed Akira as one of his favourite films of all time and was given an offer to direct the live-action version Akira but turned it down.

NOPE | Official Trailer  

Omniplex Cinema Dundalk
A modern, centrally located 9-screen cinema in Dundalk showing all the latest releases. Omniplex Dundalk features include two OmniplexMAXX screens, Candy King Pic'n'Mix, assigned seating, automated ticket purchase & collection points, 3D performances, and wheelchair accessible screens.

Address: Dundalk Retail Park, Inner Relief Rd, Marshes Upper, Dundalk, Co. Louth
Book Cinema Tickets Here https://www.omniplex.ie/cinema/dundalk
Facebook @omniplexdundalk
Twitter @omniplexcinema
Instagram @omniplexcinemas

Local News

