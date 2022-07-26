DC League of Super Pets and Bullet Train hit Omniplex Dundalk this week - news, reviews and trailers

Omniplex Cinema review the latest new releases to watch in cinemas.
DC League of Super Pets (PG) - see Trailer below
Starring: Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Diego Luna & Kate McKinnon
Director: Jared Stern & Sam Levine
Genre: Animation Adventure
Release Date: Friday 29th July
When the Justice League are captured by Lex Luthor, Superman's dog, Krypto, forms a team of shelter-pets who were given super-powers: A hound named Ace, who becomes super-strong, a pig named PB, who can grow to giant-size, a turtle named Merton, who becomes super-fast, and a squirrel named Chip, who gains electric-powers.
Trailer: DC League of Super-Pets – Trailer 2
Bullet Train – Tickets on Sale
Starring: Brad Pitt, Sandra Bullock, Zazie Beetz & Brian Tyree Henry
Director: David Leitch
Genre: Action Thriller
Release Date: Wednesday 3rd August
Ladybug (Brad Pitt) is an unlucky assassin determined to do his job peacefully after one too many gigs gone off the rails. Fate, however, may have other plans, as Ladybug's latest mission puts him on a collision course with lethal adversaries from around the globe-all with connected, yet conflicting, objectives-on the world's fastest train. The end of the line is just the beginning in this non-stop thrill-ride through modern-day Japan.
BULLET TRAIN - Official Trailer 2 (HD)
Omniplex Cinema Dundalk
A modern, centrally located 9-screen cinema in Dundalk showing all the latest releases. Omniplex Dundalk features include two OmniplexMAXX screens, Candy King Pic'n'Mix, assigned seating, automated ticket purchase & collection points, 3D performances, and wheelchair accessible screens.
Address: Dundalk Retail Park, Inner Relief Rd, Marshes Upper, Dundalk, Co. Louth
Book Cinema Tickets Here https://www.omniplex.ie/cinema/dundalk
