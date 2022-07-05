Ladies Day at Dundalk Stadium is BACK, this July 12!

A warm welcome back awaits you at our first in person Ladies Day since 2018.

Form, fashion, fun; Dundalk Stadium has it all & is the ultimate venue this Tuesday July 12; fun for all the family awaits.

The highly anticipated Ladies Day competition will feature a dedicated marquee with DJ as our judges Rebecca Rose Stylist & Suzanne Ryan Millinery seek to find their finest filly of 2022 & award them an amazing prize valued at €3K including a substantial cash amount and a luxury stay at The Fairways Hotel.

Feel the thrill of racing with afternoon horse racing and evening greyhound racing; featuring the richest one-off greyhound race in Ireland; The Dundalk International in Europe’s only Dual Racecourse!

Enjoy family fun with our kid’s entertainment area featuring Irish dancing performances & revel in the sounds of both The Casino Dixieland Jazz Band & Vertigo and capture the moment with our 360 degree video photo booth.

Experience dining in our aptly named The View Restaurant, offering panoramic view of both racing circuits & The Cooley Mountains; which is also available throughout the rest of the Summer Months at an unbeatable price of just €29pp. Kids rates also available.

Why not take this as your chance to visit Louth's no1 tourist attraction. An entertainment venue like no other whether you choose to attend on this premium day or choose any Friday or Saturday evening; let Dundalk Stadium entertain you whatever the occasion; a romantic night out, a group of family & friends celebrations or a work night out.

Europe’s only dual racetrack is bringing you a day like no other!

You do not want to miss it! Book early on www.dundalkstadium.com to avoid disappointment.

