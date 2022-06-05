Jurassic World Dominion among movies coming to Dundalk Omniplex - news, review and trailer

Omniplex Cinema review the latest new releases to watch in cinemas this week.

Jurassic World Dominion (12a Cert) - click link to see trailer

Starring: Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Laura Dern & Sam Neill

Director: Colin Trevorrow

Genre: Action Adventure

Release Date: Fri 10 June

This summer, experience the epic conclusion to the Jurassic era as two generations unite for the first time. Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are joined by Oscar-winner Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum & Sam Neill in Jurassic World Dominion, a bold, timely and breath-taking new adventure that spans the globe. From Jurassic World architect and director Colin Trevorrow, Dominion takes place four years after Isla Nublar has been destroyed. Dinosaurs now live and hunt alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether human beings are to remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history's most fearsome creatures.

Jurassic World Trivia:

Jurassic World: Dominion will be released on June 10, 2022, just one day before the date when Jurassic Park (1993) was released on June 11, 1993. And just two days before the date when Jurassic World (2015) was released on June 12, 2015.

Colin Trevorrow has revealed that this film is going to have the more animatronics than its predecessors.

As he put it: "We've actually gone more practical with every Jurassic movie we've made since the first one, and we've made more animatronics in this one than we have in the previous two."

Sam Neil has often said he thought Dr. Grant would have long since retired by now, but maybe the threat of dinosaurs back on American soil would force him to reconsider that option.

Howard stated that she wanted the film to "blow your mind in terms of being like, 'Whoa, this is where this technology can go. This is what the world could really turn into if this technology fell into the wrong hands.' So basically, seeing a world with dinosaurs everywhere."

The New York Times has reported that the production crew had spent approximately $9 million putting safeguards in place. That money went toward renting out an entire hotel for the cast and crew to quarantine in for the duration of the shoot. They also established 150 hand sanitizing stations around the set and ordered roughly 18,000 COVID tests.

