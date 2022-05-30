Latest movies at Dundalk Omniplex - news, reviews and trailers

Search

30 May 2022

Reporter:

Reporter

30 May 2022 4:09 PM

Omniplex Cinema review the latest new releases to watch in cinemas this week.

Men (16 Cert) - click link to see trailer
 
Starring: Jessie Buckley, Roy Kinnear 
 
Director: Alex Garland 
 
Genre: Horror Drama 

Release Date: Fri 3 June 

In the aftermath of a personal tragedy, Harper (Jessie Buckley) retreats alone to the beautiful English countryside, hoping to have found a place to heal. But someone or something from the surrounding woods appears to be stalking her. What begins as simmering dread becomes a fully formed nightmare, inhabited by her darkest memories and fears in visionary filmmaker Alex Garland's (Ex Machina, Annihilation) feverish, shape-shifting new horror film. 

Men Review:

Since Alex Garland came to the fore in the mid-1990s with his novel The Beach, adapted for the screen several years later with Leonardo DiCaprio as the lead, the London-born writer has moved seamlessly from the page to the big screen.

His scripts for 28 Days Later and Sunshine, both directed by Danny Boyle, confirmed an enduring fascination with the horror genre and he made his directorial debut with the stylish sci-fi nightmare Ex Machina starring Alicia Vikander as an artificial intelligence with murderous intentions.

Garland was subsequently nominated for best original screenplay at the Academy Awards and Baftas.

He ratchets up the tension in Men, which features Rory Kinnear in multiple roles.

Widow Harper Marlowe (Jessie Buckley) recovers from the death of her husband James (Paapa Essiedu) with a holiday in a rented countryside house.

The owner Geoffrey (Kinnear) welcomes her to the village of Coston and gives her the keys before Harper explores her surroundings and encounters a menagerie of locals, who all bear striking resemblances to Geoffrey.

Harper telephones her good friend Riley (Gayle Rankin) for assistance as events in Coston take an increasingly bizarre and deadly turn.

Men (16 Cert) Trailer

Minions (PG Cert) - click link to see trailer 

  

Starring: Steve Carell, Pierre Coffin & Taraji P. Henson 
 
Director: Kyle Balda, Brad Ableson & Jonathan del Val 
 
Genre: Animation 

Release Date: Fri 1 July – Tickets on Sale Now 

In the heart of the 1970s, amidst a flurry of feathered hair and flared jeans, Gru (Steve Carell) is growing up in the suburbs. A fanboy of a supervillain supergroup known as the Vicious 6, Gru hatches a plan to become evil enough to join them. Luckily, he gets some mayhem-making back-up from his loyal followers, the Minions. Together, Kevin, Stuart, Bob, and Otto - a new Minion sporting braces and a desperate need to please - deploy their skills as they and Gru build their first lair, experiment with their first weapons, and pull off their first missions. When the Vicious 6 oust their leader, legendary fighter Wild Knuckles (Alan Arkin), Gru interviews to become their newest member. It doesn't go well (to say the least), and only gets worse after Gru outsmarts them and suddenly finds himself the mortal enemy of the apex of evil. On the run, Gru will turn to an unlikely source for guidance, Wild Knuckles, and discover that even bad guys need a little help from their friends. 

Minions (PG Cert) Trailer

Omniplex Cinema Dundalk
A modern, centrally located 9-screen cinema in Dundalk showing all the latest releases. Omniplex Dundalk features include two OmniplexMAXX screens, Candy King Pic'n'Mix, assigned seating, automated ticket purchase & collection points, 3D performances, and wheelchair accessible screens.

Address: Dundalk Retail Park, Inner Relief Rd, Marshes Upper, Dundalk, Co. Louth
Book Cinema Tickets Here https://www.omniplex.ie/cinema/dundalk
Facebook @omniplexdundalk
Twitter @omniplexcinema
Instagram @omniplexcinemas

Local News

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

