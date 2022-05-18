Search

18 May 2022

Irish Life hosting Dundalk Open Evening on May 24

Irish Life hosting Dundalk Open Evening on May 24

Irish Life hosting Dundalk Open Evening on May 24

Reporter:

Reporter

18 May 2022 4:06 PM

Irish Life will host an open evening in Dundalk on Tuesday, May 24.

Irish Life has enjoyed a strong presence in Dundalk for over 20 years, and they are proud that their Customer Centre is one of the largest employers in Dundalk and the North East region.

The first Irish Life building in Dundalk was officially opened in February 2002, with approximately 50 employees.

The Customer Centre has developed and grown significantly since then, with a current workforce of nearly 200 employees, with plans to increase this workforce even further in the coming months.

In 2019, Irish Life celebrated a major milestone in their history, by re-cementing their commitment to the North East and moving into a new purpose-built state of the art premises in Finnabair Business Park. 

Irish Life would like to extend an invitation to all those interested in a rewarding career in Financial Services to their Open Evening, to be held in their new office building in Finnabair Business Park, Dundalk, on Tuesday 24th May, from 6pm to 9pm.

The Recruitment Open Evening will offer you the opportunity to:

- Take a tour of their state of the Art building & facilities
- Meet the amazing team members, and hear about their positive experiences in Irish Life
- Learn about potential career paths and how Irish Life promotes and rewards their people
- Hear about the extensive benefits package available to Irish Life employees
- Talk to their Learning & Development Team, who will tell you about all the ways Irish Life support their people through further education leading to professional qualifications

Their recruitment campaign for Customer Service Representatives is currently open, link to apply is below:

Customer Service Representatives (life-careers.com)

To read more about careers in Irish Life, visit their careers website:

www.life-careers.com

You can find out more or contact Irish Life HERE.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media