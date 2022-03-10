Search

10 Mar 2022

Hassle-free weddings in Spain - Meet us in Dundalk!

Hassle-free weddings in Spain - Meet us in Dundalk!

Hassle-free weddings in Spain - Meet us in Dundalk!

Reporter:

Reporter

10 Mar 2022 9:00 AM

If your dream is to have a romantic wedding in Spain, look no further than the Sunset Beach Club on the Costa del Sol.

This Irish-owned, 4* hotel resort boasts a fabulous seafront location, and is easy to get to just 20 minutes from Málaga airport. 

Their dedicated Wedding team is based at the hotel, and can help you every step of the way!

Furthermore, Sunset Beach Club’s Complete Wedding Packages offer great value, starting from 6,500€ for 40 guests (2022), including every little detail, from the ceremony itself (church wedding or seafront blessing), personal wedding planner, bridal makeup, flowers, photography, welcome reception, banquet with free-flowing wine, DJ and everything in between! 

Once the wedding date has been booked and confirmed, the bride and groom will be invited to the hotel for a complimentary 2 night stay in the Winter season prior to the event.

Sunset Beach Club’s wedding team will be in DUNDALK on MONDAY MARCH 14.

If you would like to meet them to find out more, please make an appointment using the online form at www.sunsetbeachclub.com or contact wedding coordinator, Claire Mitchell, directly at weddings@sunsetbeachclub.com or by phone (+34 647 923 237)

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media