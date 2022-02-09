Solis MMC have a number of roles vacant - APPLY NOW!

Search

09 Feb 2022

09 Feb 2022 9:04 AM

Solis MMC Children’s Services is a well-established, continuously expanding company founded on the principals of providing solution-focused care to young people.

We work throughout Ireland to support children between the ages of 13 and 17 years in building bright futures.

Our highly trained and dedicated teams provide the highest standards of care in residential and community settings to teenagers in need of support.

Our Locations

  • Meath
  • West Meath
  • Tipperary
  • Louth
  • Cork
  • Donegal

The Solis MMC teams build trusting and true relationships with young people, involving them every step of the way.

With a strong emphasis in providing excellence in care through the recruitment of the talented individuals, the organisation has earned an increasingly glowing reputation as a service provider and employer of choice in the sector.

Our people are our strength. Our team members benefit from continuous professional development.

Apply now at Recruitment@solismmc.ie

*Sponsored Content

