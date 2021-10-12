JOB OPPORTUNITIES: Mc Caughey Foods recruiting General Operatives

Mc Caughey Foods are currently recruiting General Operatives for a busy factory environment.
Full-Time day shift work available.
CV can be posted or left in at our reception Desk at Mc Caughey Foods, Drumillard Little, Castleblayney, Co. Monaghan or email: Production@mccaugheyfoods.com
Application closing date is 15th October
Suitable work for students or anyone wanting to earn a little extra for Christmas
Recruiting Seasonal General Operatives for evening shift and weekend work
Apply as above
When applying please state is it the full time or evening shift you are interested in
Application closing date is 15th October
Mc Caughey Foods is an equal opportunities employer.
