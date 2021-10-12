Search

12/10/2021

JOB OPPORTUNITIES: Mc Caughey Foods recruiting General Operatives

Mc Caughey Foods are currently recruiting General Operatives for a busy factory environment.

Full-Time day shift work available.

CV can be posted or left in at our reception Desk at Mc Caughey Foods, Drumillard Little, Castleblayney, Co. Monaghan or email: Production@mccaugheyfoods.com

Application closing date is 15th October

Suitable work for students or anyone wanting to earn a little extra for Christmas

Recruiting Seasonal General Operatives for evening shift and weekend work

Apply as above

When applying please state is it the full time or evening shift you are interested in

Application closing date is 15th October

Mc Caughey Foods is an equal opportunities employer.

