JOBS ALERT: IT infrastructure company Kedington seeking engineers and operatives due to growing demand

IT infrastructure engineers and general operatives sought by Kedington
Kedington is the largest IT network infrastructure solutions company in Ireland. We provide active and passive IT network solutions, structured cabling and data centre engineering services to organisations of all sizes in the public and private sector.
Due to the growing demands of our clients, we have immediate vacancies for enthusiastic and motivated individuals to join our team. This is an excellent opportunity to work with Irelands largest IT network infrastructure solutions company and be part of some exciting projects, including a large biologics facility in Dundalk where we have an immediate requirement.
We have some excellent opportunities for candidates with experience as
Previous experience in any of the following areas is advantageous
Applicants must hold a current Safe Pass and Manual Handling certificate.
If you wish to apply for a position with us, please send a copy of your CV to hr@kedington.com
Kedington Ltd are an equal opportunities employer, and we have successfully achieved the Investors in Diversity Silver Award for our commitment to equality, diversity and inclusion in the workplace.
Aidan and his son, Killian, who was treated in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital's neonatal intensive care unit when he was born.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.