08/10/2021

JOBS ALERT: IT infrastructure company Kedington seeking engineers and operatives due to growing demand

JOBS ALERT: Accounts Assistant - Competitive Salary - Dundalk

Kedington is the largest IT network infrastructure solutions company in Ireland. We provide active and passive IT network solutions, structured cabling and data centre engineering services to organisations of all sizes in the public and private sector.

Due to the growing demands of our clients, we have immediate vacancies for enthusiastic and motivated individuals to join our team. This is an excellent opportunity to work with Irelands largest IT network infrastructure solutions company and be part of some exciting projects, including a large biologics facility in Dundalk where we have an immediate requirement.

We have some excellent opportunities for candidates with experience as

  • Trainee Structured Cabling / Data Technicians
  • Structured Cabling Engineers
  • General Operatives

Previous experience in any of the following areas is advantageous

  • Pulling Cables (Cat 6, Cat 6A, Copper Cable, Fibre Optic Multicore)
  • Installation of cabinets & racks
  • Cable test & termination
  • Outside plant (OSP) installations
  • OLTS & OTDR Testing
  • Splicing
  • Fault find basic wiring Problems
  • Patching and Circuits

Applicants must hold a current Safe Pass and Manual Handling certificate.

If you wish to apply for a position with us, please send a copy of your CV to hr@kedington.com

Kedington Ltd are an equal opportunities employer, and we have successfully achieved the Investors in Diversity Silver Award for our commitment to equality, diversity and inclusion in the workplace.

