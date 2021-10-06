Leinster Property Consultants celebrate one year in business with competition to win €1,000 in vouchers

Leinster Property Consultants are celebrating one year in business and to mark this they are running a competition with the chance for customers to win €1000 on Ardee Town Vouchers!

The company was set up a year ago by husband and wife Eilis and Ryan Carrol who live local in Ardee and have one young daughter called Riona aged two.

Eilis has over 17 years in residential services at CEO level and Ryan has 18 years in building surveying and the property industry. Alongside Leinster Property Consultants, they run another business called Leinster Property Assessors, www.lpassessors.ie

They decided last year to set up their own estate agents and invest within the local community and thankfully the company is thriving.

"We are very much a part of the local community and want to thank everyone for their business," sad Eilis.

"We will be entering any customer who decides to sell their property with us from now until 17th of December and any customer who has sold their property with us in the last year into a raffle.

"We will raffle off a €1000 euro Ardee town voucher on the 17th December. We decided to go with an Ardee voucher so that local traders will also benefit from the raffle."