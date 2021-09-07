The benefits of availing of grant to install solar panels at home

Saving money is something that interests us all. No matter who you are, the thought of bills coming your way is simply just a pain. We have all heard of the many ways you can save an extra few euros here and there, however, not enough is said about the huge potential savings solar energy can unlock for you. PV panels produce electricity from the sun’s light, not heat and of course you already know that solar power is a positive for the climate as it is producing free renewable energy, but what about the savings it is going to make you on your energy bills? Although in Ireland at the moment, nearly all newbuilds have PV solar panels installed to meet the required BER energy rating, by 2030 the Irish government have pledged to become carbon neutral, and with this will come the education about the amazing financial incentive that companies across Ireland such as Caldor Solar are offering, that being solar panels!

So yeah, you are going to start saving lots of money for the next 25 years, the average lifespan of a solar panel, through the generation of your own electricity, but what about the initial installation cost? This is where the SEAI grant of up to €3000 comes into play if you are eligible, for you to put towards your installation. This grant is soon to be replaced with a “Sell Back To The Grid” scheme which will enable you to make money from all the excess electricity by selling it back to the grid. All these amazing abilities that solar energy will unlock for you, however selecting the right company to start your renewable energy journey will be key, so here is Henrique’s story and his experience with the Caldor team…

View below a testimonial from a Caldor Solar client:

Henrique Peinado



Can you give some information about your home?



It is a four bedroom house that was built in 2003 and runs on a gas heating system. There are four people living here, myself, my wife and our two kids.



What was the reason you decided to look into sustainable energy options? And how was it affecting you?



The main reason was I wanted to reduce my house’s carbon footprint, and then also I wanted to reduce my costs. These were the two main driving factors.

Were you knowledgeable about solar energy, had you done much research?

I did a little bit of research but Roy’s input was crucial. Throughout all the research it was Roy that gave me the best understanding of everything, like how to get the maximum amount of energy in the winter time.

When looking at your different solar providers, what made you choose Caldor?

It was the assurance that Roy gave me. During the site survey he explained why and what he was doing, this was definitely when I said wow these guys really know they're stuff and are not just trying to sell me something. I had looked around at other providers and they said they could only fit up to 6 or 7 panels but then Roy came and said he could fit up to 17, that made me wonder why there was such a difference, but Roy explained how he could do it.

After discussing your different options with the Caldor team, what system did you decide to move ahead with?

I have a 17 panel system that is generating around 6.1kw of energy with a 3.5kw battery.

How smooth did you find the installation process with Caldor?

The installation was very good. The guys came here early in the morning and had the whole system ready to go by the following morning. There was no mess, I noticed the guys took a lot of care when bringing things up through the house into the attic.

Once your system was installed, what results did you start seeing?

When our first electricity bill came in, it was reduced by half. Now in the summertime I think I’m only paying 30% of what I used to pay.

Considering the previous question, what results would you like to see in the next 5 to 10 years?

Well to continue saving money really. I’m not afraid of using electricity anymore, because I used to be very cautious, so I see myself even becoming more comfortable.

When looking back, is there anything you would do differently?

No, I’m very happy. I think whenI get my second battery my system will be completed as I will be fully self-sufficient during the summer time.



What would you say to anyone thinking about getting solar?



Don’t think twice. You are saving money and you're saving the environment, it’s a win-win in all aspects. Yes it can be initially expensive but if you get the right system from the start you will see the benefits, for example if I had gone with the other guys and the fewer panels I wouldn’t be seeing the same return. Although Caldor may have been more expensive, it’s about the long term and I’m so happy with the results.

To get in touch with Caldor Solar and see what solar could mean for you,

visit www.caldorsolar.ie

Or call 01 25 333 49