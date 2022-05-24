Search

24 May 2022

Former Irish international 'booed everywhere' he went for choosing Ireland over Scotland

Former Irish international 'booed everywhere' he went for choosing Ireland over Scotland

Aiden McGeady admitted to BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound programme that he received constant abuse during his time at Celtic because he chose to play for Ireland over Scotland.

Reporter:

Tom Byrne

24 May 2022 2:19 PM

Email:

tom.byrne@iconicmedia.ie

Former Republic of Ireland international player Aiden McGeady admitted to BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound programme that he received constant abuse during his time at Celtic because he chose to play for Ireland over Scotland.

Now 36, McGeady earned promotion to the EFL Championship with his side Sunderland after the Black Cats overcame Wycombe in the League One playoff final.

The skilful winger, who made his debut for Brian Kerr's Irish side in 2004, went on to earn 93 caps for the country and appeared at Euro 2012 and Euro 2016.

McGeady opened up about his decision to represent the Boys in Green rather than the Tartan Army.

"Going to every away ground and getting booed every time you touched the ball - did that not happen? It did, didn't it?" McGeady said in the interview.

"It didn't affect me. Because I think there are plenty of players who have played for other teams, plenty of Scottish players that have played for other teams. Did Scott Arfield not play for Canada? Brian McLean, he chose Northern Ireland. Did they get the same abuse as me? Why did I get that abuse?"

He continued: "I made the decision (to play for Ireland) when I was 14. It's not like I did it at 18.

"If you didn't play for your school team you couldn’t play for the (Scottish) schoolboys. Which was fine, but Ireland didn’t have that. Packie Bonner knew my dad and my grandparents and asked if I wanted to play for Ireland Under-14s, Under-15s and I was like, 'well yeah’, so then I just played with Ireland and then that was it.

"I knew all of the boys and I liked the set up.

"It was when I got in the first team, it was like, 'oh my god how is this guy not playing for Scotland?'. But that was why. It's not as if I'd just made the decision."

The former Spartak Moscow and Everton player added: "I'd get it everywhere I went off the park too - 'traitor, turncoat, Judas'.

"Not from everybody but from proper Scotland fans, which there aren't many of in Glasgow, it’s mainly Ireland or England isn’t it?

"It's just small-minded individuals, that's all it is. Was it because I played for Celtic, because I played for Ireland?

"Hearts, Hibs, Motherwell, Falkirk, everywhere. Booed everywhere I went, wanting me to fail, didn't happen to anybody else, did it? James McCarthy got the same didn’t he as well? He got the same, plenty of other players have switched allegiance to countries, loads of them, but they’ve not all got that.

"In a way, it's a compliment because, if they didn't think you were a good player, they wouldn't bother."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media