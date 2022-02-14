Transfer Talk: Premier League clubs leading the chase for Belgian star's signature

Arsenal, Manchester United and Newcastle are leading the chase for Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans, according to the Metro. The 24-year-old is in the last 18 months of his contract and has reportedly told Leicester he will not be extending his stay.
Spanish outlet Fichajes reports that Newcastle are also chasing AC Milan’s Portugal forward Rafael Leao, with the 22-year-old also on Arsenal’s radar.
Chelsea remain interested in West Ham’s Declan Rice, but have made signing Sevilla’s France defender Jules Kounde a priority for the summer, the Telegraph reports.
Armando Broja: Football London claims that Arsenal are interested in a move for the 20-year-old Chelsea striker, who is currently impressing on loan at Southampton.
Gavi: The Spain midfielder is being watched by Liverpool and Manchester United, but Barcelona are hoping to hold on to the 17-year-old, according to ESPN.
