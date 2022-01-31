Search

02 Feb 2022

Transfer Talk: Liverpool looking to seal Deadline Day deal for Fabio Carvalho

31 Jan 2022 11:44 AM

What the papers say

Liverpool are reportedly in negotiations with Fulham over a deal for midfielder Fabio Carvalho. The Liverpool Echo says the Reds have been keeping tabs on the 19-year-old for a while and club bosses are eager to put pen to paper before Monday’s 11pm transfer deadline. However, the price could be a sticking point as Liverpool are adamant they will not pay over the odds for a player who could join for free in the summer.

The Manchester Evening News says Newcastle are hopeful of signing Dean Henderson on loan from Manchester United. The club is believed to be looking to cement a deal before the deadline to secure the 24-year-old goalkeeper until the end of the season.

Arsenal have rejected a third Crystal Palace bid for out-of-contract striker Eddie Nketiah. According to the Daily Mail, citing Sky Sports, the Gunners have turned down a third offer for the 22-year-old as they hope to convince him to stay at the Emirates Stadium. However, there is still room for Crystal Palace to make another attempt before the deadline, while Newcastle are also believed to be interested.

The Mail also reports Chelsea have registered an interest in a short-term deal for Leeds winger Raphinha, but they will need to fend off West Ham, who are also believed to be plotting a move.

Players to watch

Dele Alli: AC Milan could make a late move to sign the Tottenham midfielder on a loan deal, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

Ousmane Dembele: Marca says Spurs are interested in signing the Barcelona forward, who is likely to leave the Spanish club.

