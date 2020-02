DFC FANZONE | Gussie Hearty selects his all-time Dundalk FC XI

HOW LONG ARE YOU A FAN?

Since 1965.

FIRST MEMORY OF ORIEL PARK

Going to watch Jimmy Hasty.

STAND OR SHED?

Shed.

CUP OR LEAGUE?

Cup.

FAVOURITE PRESENT PLAYER?

Chris Shields.

ALL-TIME FAVOURITE?

Jimmy Hasty.

BIGGEST RIVALRY?

Shamrock Rovers.

OPPOSITION I’VE A SOFT SPOT FOR?

Waterford.

GAME OF THE KENNY ERA?

BATE Borisov, 3-0 in Tallaght.

GAME OF THE MCLAUGHLIN ERA?

1-1 vs PSV Eindhoven; should have won.



2019 IN A SENTENCE

Great first year for Vinny Perth, to win so many trophies.

ALL-TIME DUNDALK XI?

Richie Blackmore; Seán Gannon, Brian Gartland, Tommy McConville, Dane Massey; Jimmy Dainty, Chris Shields, Stephen O’Donnell, Tony Cavanagh; Danny Hale, Patrick Hoban