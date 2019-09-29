FAI Junior Cup
Smyth scores a worldie as Bellurgan progress in FAI Junior Cup
Chord Celtic 2 Bellurgan United 5
John Smyth arrowed a rocket to the net for Bellurgan United in today's FAI Junior Cup victory over Chord Celtic. (Pic: Aidan Dullaghan)
Chord Celtic 2-5 Bellurgan United
John Smyth scored a worldie as Coran Lindsay struck Cantonaesque for Bellurgan United in Sunday’s FAI Junior Cup win away to Chord Celtic.
Defender Smyth sent a 30-yard volley to the net off his weaker right side to hand Jason McConville’s men a lead which they doubled before half-time, through Tadhg O’Connor’s header, after good play involving Owen Armstrong and Ciarán Sheelan.
A free-kick from Daniel McDonald made it 3-0 shortly after the restart and while Chord pulled a score back, Lindsay neatly dinked the home ’keeper from an acute angle to round off a fine team move.
Sheelan whipped in goal No.5, before a late penalty saw Chord reduce their losing margin.
Bellurgan United: Robert Arthur; Jake McArdle, Ray Finnegan, Owen Traynor, John Smyth; Tadhg O’Connor, Daniel O’Connor, Daniel McDonald, Coran Lindsay; Owen Armstrong, Ciarán Sheelan
Subs: Shane O’Brien, Shane McAviney
