11-in-a-row for title-chasing Glenmuir as they stick six past Electro

NEFL Division 3B

Glenmuir FC 6-0 Electro Celtic

Title-chasing Glenmuir made it 11 league wins on the bounce on Friday night, with six different players on the scoresheet in a comprehensive victory at Hoey’s Lane.

Daniel Mullen’s 10th minute header put Mark Sheils’ men in control, before another header, from Tolani, doubled the advantage.

Liam Cunningham’s scrambled finish preceded Deane Browne’s fine solo effort, giving the Glens a 4-0 interval lead which they added to in the second half through Lorcan Doyle and John Byrne.

Glenmuir: David McKenny; Willie Kelly, Shane Taaffe, Daniel Mullen, Liam McKenny, John Byrne, Conor Mackin, Lorcan Doyle, Deane Browne, Tolani, Liam Cunningham

Subs: Luke Murray, Peter McDermott, Paddy Nicholson, Conor Nicholson