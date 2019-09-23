Redeemer's revival too late as forgettable opening costs them their Tully Cup lives

Tully Cup round three

Redeemer Celtic 3-5 Kentstown Rovers

Redeemer Celtic’s second half fightback was in vain after 48 minutes to forget in Muirhevnamor on Sunday.

Wayne Conroy’s side trailed 4-0 at the interval, having conceded within 15 seconds of kick-off, before letting in a fifth early in the second period to ensure progression to the Tully Cup quarter-final was well and truly beyond them.

Striker Barry Carr had Redeemer’s best chance of the opening half, at a time when they trailed 1-0.

The introductions of Paddy O’Connell and Ryan Duffy breathed life into Redeemer’s challenge somewhat, Duffy rifling home from 30 yards before O’Connell picked out the roof of the net from almost the halfway line.

Carr scrambled home a third as Redeemer sensed an incredible comeback, which may have materialised had O’Connell’s header not sailed narrowly over.

The hosts huffed and puffed in search of a fourth score, but in the end they were left reeling at their forgettable start.

Redeemer Celtic: Dane Harrison; Andy McDermott, Tiarnan Moran, Kian McEvoy, Stephen Begley; Jonathan Connolly, Ray McCann, Kyle Carroll, Mark Lee; Barry Carr, Woichech Gladysz

Subs: Shea McArdle, Cillian Rice, Ryan Duffy, Paddy O’Connell

