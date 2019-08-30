NEFL Premier Division
Muirhevna Mor finish with nine men - but have no-one sent-off - in NEFL win away to Ardee
Ardee Celtic 1 Muirhevna Mor 2
Paudi Hearty strutted his stuff at centre-half for Muirhevna Mor in Thursday night's victory away to Ardee Celtic. (Pic: Aidan Dullaghan)
Ardee Celtic 1-2 Muirhevna Mor
Muirhevna Mor travelled to Ardee on Thursday night with just 10 players and had to play the final half-hour with only nine, but still emerged on the right side of the result.
Midfielder David Cooney suffered “a nasty cut” midway through the second period, with his team leading 1-0 through Gary Clarke’s 13th minute opener.
Chances were exchanged in the lead into half-time with no success, before the hosts took control after the break, deservedly drawing level through Ken Thornton’s deflected shot with 16 minutes to go.
However, against the run of play, Clarke won it for Muirhevna as they recorded a triumph in the most extraordinary circumstances.
Ardee Celtic: Hugh Murphy; Ken Thornton, Niall Sharkey, Finn Kelly, Robbie Reynolds; Mikey Nulty, Jamie Ward, Shane Carpenter, Ian Kennedy; Michael Szostakowski, Daniel Kerr
Subs: Dáire O’Shea, Sam O’Callaghan, Keith Farnan, Trevor Farrell
Muirhevna Mor: Michael Cooney; Wayne Robinson, Chris Caulfield, Paudi Hearty, Jimmy Cooney; Gary Clarke, Thomas McShane, David Cooney; Declan Grimes
