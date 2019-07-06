Rock peg Square back deep into stoppage time in NEFL Premier Division

NEFL Premier Division

Rock Celtic 2-2 Square United

Square United were left devastated as Rock Celtic earned a share of the spoils with an injury-time goal at Sandy Lane on Friday night.

Rock had taken an early lead via Barry O'Hare's cracking volley, but Alan Kirk's brace - one on either side of the break - meant Square turned the game on its head to lead.

The Ardee side continued to enjoy the upper hand, but four minutes into stoppage time, substitute Des McKeown's clever flick was sent past Square 'keeper Eoin Muldoon by Kizito Ekwueme as Rock rescued an unlikely point.

Rock Celtic: John Rogers; Gareth Papworth, Gavin Toner, Brian Soraghan; Killian Duffy, Oisín Meegan, Ed Maguire, Liam O'Callaghan, Brendan Rogers; Kizito Ekwueme, Barry O'Hare

Subs: Gary Lennon, Derek Delany, Des McKeown

Square United: Eoin Muldoon; Tristan Knowles, Fergal Diamond, Jonny Sheridan, Martin Duffy; Andrew Egan, Trevor Matthews, Ross Gaynor, Alan Kirk; James McMullen, Aaron Kerley

Subs: Kian Moran, Andy Rogers, Lorcan Malone