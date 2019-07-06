NEFL Premier Division
Rock peg Square back deep into stoppage time in NEFL Premier Division
Rock Celtic midfielder Oisín Meegan helped his side earn a point against Square United in the NEFL Premier Division on Friday night. (Pic: Aidan Dullaghan)
Square United were left devastated as Rock Celtic earned a share of the spoils with an injury-time goal at Sandy Lane on Friday night.
Rock had taken an early lead via Barry O'Hare's cracking volley, but Alan Kirk's brace - one on either side of the break - meant Square turned the game on its head to lead.
The Ardee side continued to enjoy the upper hand, but four minutes into stoppage time, substitute Des McKeown's clever flick was sent past Square 'keeper Eoin Muldoon by Kizito Ekwueme as Rock rescued an unlikely point.
Rock Celtic: John Rogers; Gareth Papworth, Gavin Toner, Brian Soraghan; Killian Duffy, Oisín Meegan, Ed Maguire, Liam O'Callaghan, Brendan Rogers; Kizito Ekwueme, Barry O'Hare
Subs: Gary Lennon, Derek Delany, Des McKeown
Square United: Eoin Muldoon; Tristan Knowles, Fergal Diamond, Jonny Sheridan, Martin Duffy; Andrew Egan, Trevor Matthews, Ross Gaynor, Alan Kirk; James McMullen, Aaron Kerley
Subs: Kian Moran, Andy Rogers, Lorcan Malone
