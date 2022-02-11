Your guide to the weekend's live sport on TV

Your one-stop-shop guide for TV sport this weekend
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 11
WINTER OLYMPICS
FROM BEIJING
BBC1, BBC2, MIDNIGHT
GOLF
PHOENIX OPEN
SKY SPORT, 4PM
RUGBY
LEINSTER V EDINBURGH
RTE2, 6PM
RUGBY
U20: FRANCE V IRELAND
VIRGIN MEDIA TWO, 8PM
RUGBY
GLASGOW V MUNSTER
TG4, 8.15PM
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 12
SOCCER
MAN UTD V SOUTHAMPTON
BT SPORT 1, 12,30PM
RUGBY
WALES V SCOTLAND
RTE2, BBC 1, 2.15PM
RUGBY
FRANCE V IRELAND
VIRGIN MEDIA ONE, 4.45PM
HURLING
LIMERICK V GALWAY
RTE2, 7PM
SOCCER
NORWICH CITY V MAN CITY
SKY SPORTS, 5.30PM
SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 13
SUPERBOWL
RAMS V BENGALS
BBC1, SKY SPORTS, 11.30PM
HURLING
CLARE V WEXFORD
TG4, 1.45PM
HURLING
TIPPERARY V KILKENNY
TG4, 3.45PM
SOCCER
LEICESTER V WEST HAM
SKY SPORTS, 4.30PM
GOLF
PHOENIX OPEN
SKY SPORTS, 4.30PM
