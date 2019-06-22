Bridie Stewart was a member of Kilcurry ICA

Bridie Stewart, of Annies, Kilcurry, who was aged 89, passed away peacefully on May 25, 2019, in the Louth County hospital, surrounded by her loving family.

She was the only child of the late Edward and Margaret O’Hare, and attended Kilcurry National School and Dromintee National School.

Bridie as a young woman went to work in PJ Carrolls where she remained until she married Joe Stewart from Dromiskin.

The couple moved into Bridie’s family home, and went on to have a large family of six girls and four boys.

Bridie loved dress-making and knitting for her children. She also spent many hours in her garden tending to a wide range of beautiful flowers and plants.

Bridie returned to work outside the home in Ecco where she made many life-long friends.

She met Joe while dancing, and for years their dancing continued with dear friends in Kilkerley every Sunday night.

The couple loved travelling around Ireland and Europe. They also went as far away as Australia and Canada to visit family.

Bridie was a life-long member of Kilcurry ICA, and a member of Roche bowls club. She looked forward to the senior citizens’ club in Carroll Mead in Dundalk, and in later years joined the social club in Kilcurry.

Bridie was an avid reader and maintained a keen intellect right to the end. But above all, Bridie was dedicated to the well-being of her husband Joe, and children.

Grandchildren and great-grandchildren were Bridie's heart’s delight! She loved having the little ones around her, and always had treats ready for when they called.

Bridie is survived by her husband, Joe, sons, Teddy, Robert, Gregory and Martin, daughters, Susan, Patricia, Marcella, Jeannette, Pauline and Gillian, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, 24 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, brothers in law, sisters in law, cousins, friends and neighbours.

After reposing at her residence, her remains were removed to Saint Brigid’s Church, Kilcurry, where the funeral Mass was celebrated by parish priest Father Vinod Kurian IC, assisted by Father Christy McElwee IC.

Readings were given by grandchildren, Emmet and Roisín. The prayers of the faithful were led by Lee, Sinéad, Jade and Scott.

Daughters, Marcella and Susan and sons, Robert and Gregory participated in the offertory procession.

Gifts symbolising Bridie’s life were brought to the altar by her grandchildren, Miriam, Melissa, Siobhán and Gemma, and great-grandchildren, Chris, Eric, Ryan, Naoise, Mason and Conor.

These included a christening robe crocheted by Bridie, an angel to signify the care she was given, her bowls, a family photo, a tin of biscuits to represent the treats she always kept, flowers, a painting, a box of lego which was played with in her house and Bridie’s dancing shoes.

A commentary was given by daughter-in-law, Deirdre as the gifts were taken up.

The reflection was read by Nicola.

A fitting eulogy was provided by Emma.

Beautiful music and singing were provided by Kilcurry Choir.

Bridie’s Month’s Mind Mass takes place in Saint Brigid’s Church, Kilcurry at 11am on Sunday, June 23.